Curfew imposed in Maharashtra to combat coronavirus

Rattled by the poor response of lockdown from the public in metro cities like Mumbai and Pune, the Maharashtra government on Monday imposed curfew in the state indefinitely.

As of now, section 144 of CrPC is in force in Maharashtra's jurisdictions of municipal corporations, municipal council and panchayat samitis. However the state is under curfew.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray reiterated the request to the people to cooperate. "Please do not play with your health, others' health... don't step out untill and unless absolutely necessary... please stay indoors," he said.

Thackeray said that the state's border has been sealed and now all district borders too would be insulated. In private vehicles, driver plus 2, in auto driver plus 1 allowed but only during emergency.

"No one allowed in any temple, mosque, dargah, or church. Except for the pujari, maulvi or the father who perform religious services at these places," he said.

More than 4 persons will not be allowed to congregate at any place in the state.

"This is temporary, and during this time, essential services, kirana, medical shops, bakery, animal food stores shall be open," he said.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Home Minister Anil Deshmukh favoured imposition of curfew.

"If people are not listening and coming out on the roads, then the govt may have to think of a curfew all over the state," Pawar said. "Please cooperate.... if you so not, we may have to think of curfew," Deshmukh said.

In Maharashtra, as of now, there are 89 Covid-19 positive cases and three persons including a Philippines national has died in Mumbai.

In India, the majority of the cases is in the highly-dense Mumbai-Pune belt, where the total number of patients exceed 50.

On Monday morning, 14 new cases were reported in Mumbai and another in Pune. On Saturday and Sunday, the figures stood at 64 and 74, respectively. The fresh cases include 8 contacts of earlier positive cases and 4 with travel history to affected countries, Maharashtra government sources said.

The jump of 30 cases in nearly three days has rattled the state, that has reported the highest number of infections in India. On Monday, the suburban train and bus services, did not ply, as per the 10-day lockdown period announced by the government.

However, reports suggest that several people took out their private vehicles in the Mumbai metropolitan region. Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that by 27 March, testing facilities will be available at all government medical colleges of state.