Curfew relaxed for 10 hours in Udaipur

Curfew was imposed in seven police station areas of Udaipur following the killing of the tailor on Tuesday and incidents of violence

PTI
PTI, Udaipur/Jaipur,
  • Jul 03 2022, 14:30 ist
  • updated: Jul 03 2022, 14:30 ist

With the situation gradually returning to normal, curfew was relaxed for 10 hours on Sunday in Udaipur where a tailor was murdered by two men earlier this week

However, mobile internet services remained suspended.

Curfew was imposed in seven police station areas of Udaipur following the killing of the tailor on Tuesday and incidents of violence.

“The situation is becoming normal in the city. Therefore, it was decided to relax curfew from 8 am to 6 pm,” a district administration official said.

Markets opened and routine activities resumed.

“Normal life is being restored in the city. Peace has been maintained by the local people and the curfew should be lifted completely,” a local resident said.

However, markets in Ajmer remained closed on Sunday as a result of a bandh call given by Hindu organisations against the Udaipur incident.

A demonstration has also been organised by Hindu outfits in Jaipur demanding death penalty for the murderers.

Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal was hacked to death on Tuesday by Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad who said in a video posted online that they had avenged an insult to Islam.

The two alleged killers were arrested hours later in Rajsamand.

On Thursday night, two more accused who were involved in the recce of the tailor's shop and conspiracy of the murder were also arrested.

They are under the custody of NIA. 

India News
Udaipur
curfew

