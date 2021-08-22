Dalit woman raped in Uttar Pradesh village

According to police, the accused is a middle-aged man and hails from the same village as the victim

PTI
PTI, Shahjahanpur (UP),
  • Aug 22 2021, 21:55 ist
  • updated: Aug 22 2021, 21:55 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Arpita Biswas/Feminism in India

An 18-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped by a man in a village here, police said on Sunday.

SHO of Tilhar Police Station Sanjay Kumar said the incident occurred when the young woman was taking her cattle for grazing.

The woman narrated her ordeal to her family members after returning home following which the police registered a case on Sunday and she was sent for a medical examination, they said.

Uttar Pradesh
Dalit
rape

