DCW issues notice to police, seeks details of social distancing measures in brothels

DCW seeks social distancing steps' details in brothels

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 02 2020, 16:43 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2020, 16:43 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

The Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) has issued a notice to police seeking details of steps taken to enforce lockdown and social distancing measures in brothels on GB Road here.

The Commission, in its notice, said there is an acute shortage of food as well as personal hygiene material in these brothels. The brothels are very small enclosed spaces where over two thousand women and children currently reside, the notice said 

"This is a very serious matter wherein lives of thousands of women are at stake. As such, the threat of spread of a pandemic becomes much worse in such confined spaces," the notice said.

The panel sought information on the steps taken to enforce lockdown and social distancing measures in the area.

It also sought information about the status of availability of food and personal hygiene materials in the area and details of steps taken to ensure it. The panel has sought the reply by April 6.

DCW
Coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
Delhi
