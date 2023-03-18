Delhi AIIMS to set up state-of-art robotic surgery training facility

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, and India Medtronic Pvt Ltd have entered into a collaborative agreement to co-create and develop a robotic training facility at the premier hospital here.
The AIIMS, Delhi, has already floated an expression of interest to establish a robotic training facility on its campus.
"In line with that, AIIMS, New Delhi, and India Medtronic Pvt Ltd. have entered into a collaborative agreement to co-create and develop a robotic training facility which will deliver clinical education and impart surgical robotic skills on a not-for-profit basis to residents and faculties of AIIMS and other teaching institutes with MeHNAT (Medtronic Hugo and AIIMS training) in robotic surgery," a statement said.
The aim is to upskill healthcare professionals on robotic-assisted minimally invasive surgeries through technical and procedural training.
This in turn will enrich the clinical community and enhance patient outcomes by utilizing procedural and evidence-based medical education activities.
This is the first-of-its-kind robotic training facility for healthcare professionals in a government setup in India and also the first faculty-led procedural training centre in the Asia-Pacific region.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
What happens when the AI chatbot stops loving you back?
World's deltas subsiding, says study
Rise of AI may result in new religions
The bohemian look: Where more is better
Doll up your homes
K'taka: Tobacco packaging generates 23K tn annual waste
‘My family broke my relationships thrice’
B'luru cools down on second day of pre-monsoon showers
Swami Nithyananda's Kailasa cons 30 US cities: Report