Delhi air pollution: Public health emergency declared

With Delhi and its surrounding areas turning into a veritable gas chamber, a high-level pollution monitoring panel on Friday declared public health emergency in Delhi and its five satellite towns while Delhi government announced closure of schools till November 5.

“The air quality in Delhi and NCR has deteriorated further as of last night and is now at the 'Severe plus' level. We have to take this as a public health emergency as air pollution is now hazardous and will have adverse health impacts, particularly on children,” Bhure Lal, chairman of the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority wrote in a letter to the top officials of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

Lal asked the states to immediately follow a number of steps including a complete halt on all types of construction activities in order to lift the thick gray haze that engulfed Delhi and its surrounding areas like Noida, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad.

At 3 PM, the Central Pollution Control Board's Air Quality Index shows that the quality of air in Delhi and four satellite townships – Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad – are in “severe” category while Gurgaon is in “very poor” category. The situation is equally gloomy for nearby towns like Bulandshahar, Hapur, Meerut and Panipat.

“Air pollution is at severe plus level, which is hazardous for health. Schools are advised to minimise exposure of children by curtailing all outdoor activities and sports for this period,” Lal wrote in his letter.

Acting on his advice, Kejriwal announced the closure of all Delhi schools till November 5 when the conditions are likely to improve due to a favourable meteorological condition.

Delhi Chief Minister also blamed his counterparts from Punjab and Haryana for their failure to curb the common practice of stubble burning that is estimated to contribute at least one-third of Delhi-NCR's pollution load.

Another one-third contribution comes from the construction dust as the authorities failed to implement the 2016 rules on the management of construction and demolition waste to reduce release of dust particles in the air.

Cracker burning has been banned for the entire winter period. This was done because of the Diwali experience when despite the government efforts, cracker burning was extremely high leading to accumulation of toxins in the air.

Hot mix plants and stone crushers are to be closed till November 5. The same has been ordered to coal and other fuel-based industries (with the exception of power plant) that haven't shifted to clean fuel.

The EPCA also ordered a complete closure of the diesel generators but provided exemptions to the flats in Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Greater Noida that depended completely on DG sets as their power sets. The electricity boards have been asked to provide 24x7 power supply so that there is no requirement of running the DG sets.