Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari gets threatening message

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari gets threatening message

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 04 2020, 20:38 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2020, 20:38 ist
Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari, Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari has received a threat on his cell phone from an anonymous person.

The accused also sent the link to a Facebook video in which a man can be purportedly heard warning Tiwari against his comments on quarantined Tablighi Jamaat members accused of misbehaving with the nursing staff at a Ghaziabad hospital.

A police complaint has been made in connection with the threat, Tiwari said.

"A person threatened me sending WhatsApp message on Friday evening. I have lodged complaint with the police and the culprit is expected to be caught soon," he said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Manoj Tiwari
BJP
Delhi
Tablighi Jamaat
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Frontline medical staff deaths grow in Spain, Italy

Frontline medical staff deaths grow in Spain, Italy

Indonesia covers up to protect orangutans from virus

Indonesia covers up to protect orangutans from virus

How Karnataka tackled a pandemic in the 19th century

How Karnataka tackled a pandemic in the 19th century

Lockdown violation: Police to deliver FIRs at doorsteps

Lockdown violation: Police to deliver FIRs at doorsteps

'Unruly' Tablighis be killed with bullets: MNS chief

'Unruly' Tablighis be killed with bullets: MNS chief

 