Delhi cops pose with murder accused Sushil Kumar flouting Covid-19 norms

Ignoring professional ethics, some Delhi police personnel were seen posing for camera with murder accused wrestler, Sushil Kumar. The pictures have now gone viral on social media.

In the photos, Kumar was seen smiling while the police personnel were enjoying their fan moment. The group could be clearly seen violating Covid-19 norms as none of them wore face masks or maintained social distancing.

After the photos went viral on Friday, an enquiry has reportedly been set up by the Delhi Police.

“After reaching Mandoli jail, they started clicking pictures with the accused. Police personnel of the 3rd battalion have been asked to share pictures of high-risk prisoners with their seniors so that they can monitor their activities,” police sources told The Indian Express.

“However, on Friday, apart from sharing the photos with their seniors, the cops on duty started sharing the pictures on their official WhatsApp groups, and with their relatives,” they added.

Kumar, who was arrested on May 23 for alleged murder of a young wrestler, has been shifted to Tihar jail no 2 from Mandoli jail, according to DG (Tihar) Sandeep Goel.

On Friday, the court extended judicial custody of Kumar till July 9.