Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia tests positive for Covid-19

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said that he has tested positive for Covid-19 and has gone into self isolation.

He announced this on Twitter. “Had got my Covid-19 test done after I had a mild fever. The report has come positive. I have gone into self-isolation. As of now, I have no fever or any other issue. I am fine. By your blessings, I will recover fully and return to work soon," Sisodia said.

Earlier in June, Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain had tested positive for the virus infection and had undergone plasma therapy.

Officials said Sisodia had visited Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at his residence a few days ago. He had also met Jain as well as held meetings with education department officials.

Sisodia has skipped the one-day session of Delhi Assembly on Monday.

Education Department officials will be getting tested in the next couple of days as Sisodia has been a regular in his office in Delhi Secretariat.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal tweeted, "Praying for speedy recovery & good health of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia”