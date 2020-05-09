Delhi doctor suicide case: AAP MLA Jarwal arrested

Delhi doctor suicide case: AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal arrested

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 09 2020, 21:50 ist
  • updated: May 09 2020, 22:42 ist

The Delhi Police on Saturday arrested Aam Aadmi Party MLA Prakash Jarwal and co-accused Kapil Nagar in connection with the suicide case of a doctor here last month, officials said.

Jarwal and Nagar were called for questioning on Saturday evening and later arrested, police said.

On Friday, a Delhi court issued non-bailable warrant (NBW) against the MLA in connection with the case.

The 52-year-old doctor, Rajendra Singh, had allegedly committed suicide in Durga Vihar in south Delhi on April 18, holding Jarwal responsible in his suicide note, following which police had registered a case against the legislator on charges of extortion and abetment to suicide.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Delhi
non-bailable warrant
AAP
Arrest
Suicide

What's Brewing

With focus on coronavirus, Amazon deforestation surges

With focus on coronavirus, Amazon deforestation surges

'Coronavirus crisis may end locally than globally'

'Coronavirus crisis may end locally than globally'

Grandma makes 130km bicycle trip for grandson treatment

Grandma makes 130km bicycle trip for grandson treatment

Why men rape? Book seeks to find out answers

Why men rape? Book seeks to find out answers

 