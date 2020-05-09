Delhi doctor suicide case: AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal arrested

The Delhi Police on Saturday arrested Aam Aadmi Party MLA Prakash Jarwal and co-accused Kapil Nagar in connection with the suicide case of a doctor here last month, officials said.

Jarwal and Nagar were called for questioning on Saturday evening and later arrested, police said.

On Friday, a Delhi court issued non-bailable warrant (NBW) against the MLA in connection with the case.

The 52-year-old doctor, Rajendra Singh, had allegedly committed suicide in Durga Vihar in south Delhi on April 18, holding Jarwal responsible in his suicide note, following which police had registered a case against the legislator on charges of extortion and abetment to suicide.