Delhi eateries to celebrate Independence Day with 'Indian Thali', tricolour food

From the luscious and fragrant Kashmiri Pulao of Jammu & Kashmir to the popular 'Bisi Bele Bath' of South Karnataka, eateries across Delhi are celebrating Independence Day by serving 'United India' on a platter.

Be it curating lavish brunches or dishing up a storm of cuisines, restaurants -- small and big -- are leaving no stone unturned to make the freedom day a 'dine-out' day for foodies revelling in the patriotic fervour.

With dishes like Chicken Biryani from Andhra Pradesh, Rasam from Kerala, Gatte ki Subzi from Rajasthan, Sago Kheer from Chhattisgarh, Pav Bhaji from Maharashtra, Aloo Posto from Bengal, Fafda from Gujarat, the feast at Ardor 2.1 in Connaught Place has something from every state in its fully-loaded "country thali" presented in the shape of the map of India.

Showcasing India, the melting pot of cultures and cuisines, in their menu are the chefs at Crowne Plaza New Delhi Okhla, who have whipped up a special brunch, 'The Buffet of Unity', at a whooping 74 per cent discount to mark the 74th Independence Day.

"We have picked up the dishes which are either staple to a particular state or come under the category of heirloom recipes. Few of the signature dishes from the menu includes Chicken Chettinad from Tamil Nadu, Hyderabadi Biryani, Kashmiri Phirni, Rajasthani Moong Dal Halwa and many more," said Pradipt Sinha, director of food and beverage, Crowne Plaza New Delhi Okhla.

He added that an Olympic-themed dessert station has also been set up to show "love to all our sportspersons who have made the country proud with their winning spirit.

The spread at OTB Courtyard promises to be both scrumptious and "Instagram-worthy" with everything saffron, white and green in its tricolour menu. The patriotically-dressed delicacies include hummus platter, paneer tikka, angithi murg, pasta, and dimsum basket.

The gastronomical extravaganza at Vivanta New Delhi, Dwarka and Roseate Hotels & Resorts is a mix of national and international delights.

"The dinner will feature delights like Luckhnawi Mutton Nihari, Punjabi Kukkad Makhani, Uttrakhandi Paneer Hara Masala, Chicken Chettinad with Malabari Parantha, Tiranga Motiya Biryani. The buffet will also have International flavours like Tenderloin Shepherd Pie, Honey Mustard Glazed Chicken, Thai Vegetable Green Curry, Misoyaki Noodles and a lot more," said executive chef Rishikesh Rai, Vivanta New Delhi, Dwarka.

While Vivanta is offering 50 per cent discount to defence personnel, feast at Roseate's Kiyan and DEL will be given at a special price starting Rs 1,999.

The discounts are pouring at other restaurants too, even including food-chains like Pizza Hut and Bikano.

Shakespeare Cafe in Punjabi Bagh is offering a flat "75 per cent" discount on its entire menu from 2-8 pm to celebrate 75 years of independence.

SOCIAL and Smoke House Deli are giving a "20 per cent" and "15 per cent" discount, respectively, in their outlets across the city to defence personnel along with their family and friends for dine-in.