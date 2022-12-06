Excise case: CBI's fresh notice to K Kavitha for Dec 11

Delhi Excise case: Fresh CBI notice to TRS' K Kavitha for questioning on Dec 11

CBI agreed to the request of Kavitha to postpone her questioning to any date between December 11-15

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 06 2022, 21:47 ist
  • updated: Dec 06 2022, 21:47 ist
K Kavitha being greeted by party workers and supporters at her residence on Saturday. Credit: PTI Photo

The CBI has issued a fresh notice to TRS MLC K Kavitha to appear for questioning on December 11 at Hyderabad in connection with Delhi Excise Policy scam case, officials said Tuesday.

The agency is understood to have agreed to the request of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter to postpone her questioning from Tuesday to any date between December 11-15.

In her response to the first notice issued on December 2, Kavitha had said she had gone through the contents of the FIR copy as well as the complaint available on the website in connection with the case and her name did not figure anywhere in any manner whatsoever.

Kalvakuntla Chandrasekhar Rao
KCR
TRS
India News
Indian Politics
CBI

