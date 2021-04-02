Delhi: Fake call centre busted; 25 employees held

Delhi: Fake call centre busted; 25 employees apprehended for duping US nationals

The call centre was in Saidullajab in south Delhi's Mehrauli area

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 02 2021, 20:51 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2021, 21:09 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock.

Twenty-five employees of a fake call centre here have been apprehended for allegedly duping US nationals, Delhi Police officials said on Friday.

The call centre was in Saidullajab in south Delhi's Mehrauli area, they said.

Its employees used to dupe US nationals by asking them to pay membership fees on the pretext of providing them US government grants for unemployed persons and handicapped persons, police said.

So far, 25 employees, including their boss Kamal Dass, have been apprehended. They were detained following a raid, they said.

Employees used fake names and called their potential targets in the US through spoofing calls via internet. During inquiry, Dass disclosed that they used get details of potential targets from their sources and accordingly, briefed employees about their strategy to dupe them, police said.

"The employees at the call centre called up US citizens by impersonating themselves as officials and asked them to pay membership fees on the pretext of providing US government grants for unemployed persons and handicapped persons. Once the victim paid the amount, they stopped attending their calls," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

To pay the fees, the victims were asked to purchase Google Play Cards, Ebay gift cards and Amazon gift cards, he said.

Then they were asked to share the coupon code to encash the cards. The employees sent these coupon codes to their "sources" and received money through bank transfers and cash payments, Thakur said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Delhi
Fake call centre
United States
Fraud

Related videos

What's Brewing

India's sweet tooth has chocolate makers taking note

India's sweet tooth has chocolate makers taking note

'Irul' movie review: Fails to meet expectations

'Irul' movie review: Fails to meet expectations

Christians mark Good Friday as holy sites reopen

Christians mark Good Friday as holy sites reopen

Only 20% of Meghalaya's fauna discovered so far

Only 20% of Meghalaya's fauna discovered so far

KKR desperate to change fortunes post tough transition

KKR desperate to change fortunes post tough transition

A decade ago, India lifted the Cricket World Cup

A decade ago, India lifted the Cricket World Cup

 