Delhi govt plans 10,000-bed makeshift COVID-19 hospital

Delhi govt plans 10,000-bed makeshift COVID-19 hospital under sprawling tent

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 13 2020, 16:58 ist
  • updated: Jun 13 2020, 16:58 ist
Relatives wearing protective suits bury the body of a man who died due to coronavirus infection during his funeral at a graveyard, amid the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in New Delhi, Friday, June 12, 2020. Credit/PTI Photo

The Delhi government is planning a 10,000-bed makeshift hospital for COVID-19 patients under a sprawling tent in south Delhi to prepare for a projected surge in cases in the city.

The planned COVID-19 facility will come up at the south Delhi campus of spiritual organisation Radha Soami Satsang Beas.

The lush green campus is located near the Delhi-Haryana border. The COVID-19 facility, which will be 1,700 feet long and 700 feet wide, will have 200 enclosures with 50 beds each, said Vikas Sethi, secretary of Radha Soami Satsang Beas, Bhati Mines.

For latest updates on Coronavirus outbreak, click here

This makeshift hospital will be the largest such facility in the city so far. The work is expected to be completed by June end, he said.

The metal tent has lights and fans installed. Coolers will be needed considering the heat. The medical staff can also be accommodated in a building in the campus, he added.

The spiritual organisation gave its approval for the makeshift hospital two-three days ago.

According to the Delhi government's estimates, coronavirus cases in the national capital are likely to breach the 5 lakh-mark by July end. Around one lakh beds will be needed for COVID-19 patients.

The city has a total 9,647 dedicated COVID-19 beds in state-run, central and private hospitals. Of these, 5,402 are occupied.

The Delhi government has also started the process to identify community halls and stadiums which can be converted into makeshift COVID-19 hospitals.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Delhi
COVID-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

'Baby dragons' go on display in Slovenia

'Baby dragons' go on display in Slovenia

'Females in India may have higher COVID-19 death risk'

'Females in India may have higher COVID-19 death risk'

Centre bats for digital payment in public transport

Centre bats for digital payment in public transport

Shahid Afridi tests positive for coronavirus

Shahid Afridi tests positive for coronavirus

 