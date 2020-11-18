Delhi LG orders debris removal from Yamuna floodplains

Delhi LG orders removal of debris from Yamuna floodplains, setting up of CCTV surveillance mechanism

The floodplains of Yamuna are a fragile ecological zone and the DDA takes action from time to time to remove encroachments, if any, in the area

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 18 2020, 15:53 ist
  • updated: Nov 18 2020, 15:53 ist
Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal. Credit: PTI

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday issued directions for the removal of debris from the Yamuna floodplains on "top priority" and establishing a CCTV camera-based surveillance mechanism for its protection.

Baijal, who is also the chairman of the Delhi Development Authority, gave the directions while chairing a meeting of the DDA to review the progress of work for restoration and rejuvenation of the Yamuna riverfront.

The floodplains of Yamuna are a fragile ecological zone and the DDA takes action from time to time to remove encroachments, if any, in the area.

"Chaired meeting with @official_dda to review progress of Restoration and Rejuvenation of Yamuna River Front. Emphasised upon time bound completion of landscaping, greening and plantation in the area to restore wetlands & riverine ecosystem," Baijal said in a tweet.

"Directed removal of malba on top priority, CCTV camera based surveillance for protection of floodplains," he said.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Anil Baijal
Delhi
Yamuna River

What's Brewing

Tom & Jerry movie to bring cat, mouse into real world

Tom & Jerry movie to bring cat, mouse into real world

Covid-19: Can surgical masks be reused?

Covid-19: Can surgical masks be reused?

Birthday special: Nayanthara movies to look forward to

Birthday special: Nayanthara movies to look forward to

Apple iPhone 12 review: Rock solid premium mobile

Apple iPhone 12 review: Rock solid premium mobile

 