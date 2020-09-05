Delhi man held for duping women on matrimony sites

A 38-year-old man was arrested for allegedly duping several women on the pretext of marriage, police said on Saturday.

The matter came to light when a woman lodged a complaint against him at Kotla Mubarakpur police station.

According to her complaint, the accused, posing as a British citizen, approached her on a matrimony site.

Vishal alias Mohit Tokas convinced the complainant that he needs some money and after getting the amount, he will marry her, police said.

The woman transferred Rs 1,21,900 into his bank account and after receiving the money, he stopped taking her calls, they said.

During the investigation, police checked all the numbers through which the accused had contacted the complainant and found that they were issued on fake IDs, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

"Police analysed the account in which the complainant transferred the money and found one mobile number of the account holder was attached with that. Police apprehended the accused person on Thursday," Thakur said.

In the past, Vishal had duped several other women on matrimony sites after promising to marry them, police said.

The accused told police during interrogation that he used to lure divorced women for marriage and would convince them to transfer money into his bank accounts on the pretext of sending them expensive gifts.

His four bank accounts containing the cheated amount of Rs 4.5 lakh have been frozen, the DCP said, adding that further investigation into the matter is underway.