Delhi wakes up to hazy morning; air quality improves

Delhi-NCR wakes up to hazy morning, marginally improved air quality

AQI is forecasted to improve but stay in the high end of very poor to severe category for November 9 as well

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Nov 08 2021, 10:55 ist
  • updated: Nov 08 2021, 11:33 ist
Delhi, nearby areas covered by toxic air for 3rd straight day. Credit: IANS Photo

Delhi-NCR region woke up to a hazy Monday morning with a marginally improved Air Quality Index (AQI) of 368 (very poor) at 9 a.m. after the national capital recorded three days of "severe" air category.

The maximum temperature for the day has been recorded at 14 degrees Celsius and minimum at 29 degrees Celsius, India Meteorological Department (IMD) data showed.

Relative humidity at 8.30 a.m. was recorded at 85 per cent.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the severe category was because of the large influx of stubble related pollutants which appears to be due to much higher effective fire count observed than that assumed in the SAFAR model for forecasting.

Also Read: Blatant disregard of firecracker ban led to severe air pollution in Delhi during Diwali: Experts

SAFAR had further predicted that an improved AQI by November 7 due to favourable wind speed and direction and significantly high fire counts since Saturday

The stubble fire related contribution simulated by the SAFAR model has risen to the highest level of 48 per cent of this season with SAFAR effective fire count touching despite moderate wind speed with fire count touching 4,189.

AQI is forecasted to improve but stay in the high end of very poor to severe category for November 9 as well.

The level of PM 2.5 and PM 10 pollutants in the capital's air on November 8 has been pegged at 208 and 338, respectively.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India News
New Delhi
SAFAR
Air Pollution
AQI
IMD
air quality

Related videos

What's Brewing

First Chinese woman walks in space, scripts history

First Chinese woman walks in space, scripts history

DH Toon | Do something before China takes advantage!

DH Toon | Do something before China takes advantage!

Six reasons to buy your dream home this festive season

Six reasons to buy your dream home this festive season

Suicide bombers remain central to Taliban strategy

Suicide bombers remain central to Taliban strategy

Why are cancer cases rising in India?

Why are cancer cases rising in India?

 