Delhi not among Asia's 10 most polluted cities: Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal cited a report saying that a few years back, Delhi was one of the 'most polluted cities in the world', but not anymore

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 24 2022, 15:23 ist
  • updated: Oct 24 2022, 15:23 ist
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference. Credit: PTI Photo

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday claimed that among the 10 most polluted cities in Asia, eight are from India and Delhi is not on the list.

Citing a report, he claimed that some years back, Delhi was considered to be one of the "most polluted cities in the world" but not anymore.

Read | PM2.5 Delhi pollution during July-Sept quarter second lowest in 5 years: CSE

The chief minister posted the media report on Twitter and wrote, "Among 10 most polluted cities in Asia, eight are from India and Delhi not in the list. Some years back, Delhi was the most polluted city in the world. Not any more!"

He, however, said there is still a long way to go.

"People of Delhi worked very hard. Today, we have improved a lot. While we have improved, its still a long way. We will continue working hard so that we find a place in the best cities of the world," Kejriwal said. "We are committed to making Delhi the best city in the world," he added. 

