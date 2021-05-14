Delhi Police questions Congress's B V Srinivas on Covid-19 material supply

Youth Congress president B V Srinivas, who is in the forefront of coordinating Covid-19 relief, was on Friday questioned by Delhi Police to know about his source of relief material like oxygen cylinders and medicines even as support poured in for him from several quarters.

Delhi Police said they were conducting enquiries following a direction from the Delhi High Court on a petition filed by Dr Deepak Singh about politicians involved in "illegal distribution" of Covid-19 medicines and other material. The petition had named Priyanka Gandhi, Dilip Pandey and Srinivas among others.

Earlier, AAP MLA Dilip Pandey and Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana among others were also approached seeking the source of relief material they had access to.

Crime Branch officials met Srinivas, who has earned the praise of a lot of people for his work, at the Youth Congress headquarters in the national capital.

Sources said he was asked about the source of materials like oxygen cylinders and medicines, which Youth Congress cadres distributed to the needy.

"This is the fallout of a petition filed in the High Court. The Crime Branch sought details of our work. I have given all details. We will not stop work. I am not scared," Srinivas told reporters.

Separately, former BSP MP and journalist Shahid Siddiqui tweeted that he was asked about how he managed two injections of Remdesivir for his wife from Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi and former Congress MLA Mukesh Sharma.

"On the day of Eid, an inspector from the Crime Branch came to inquire how I got 2 injections of Remdesivir from Priyanka Gandhi and Mukesh Sharma for my wife. They are wasting taxpayers' money inquiring how someone helped, not why people are dying because of the dearth of medicines and oxygen," he said.

There were tens of thousands of posts on social media tagging Srinivas seeking his help. A number of people, including several journalists, came out in support of Srinivas, supporting him.

"Had he been a part of the Sangh parivar they would have been putting his name forward for a Padma award in recognition of his services during this pandemic," top National Conference leader Omar Abdullah tweeted.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said no such action can stop a Congressman from serving the people.

"Is it a crime to send a Remdesivir injection to a critically ill patient? Is it a crime to arrange hospitals and ventilators or provide food to ambulance drivers? It seems it is a crime under the Modi government. That is why police were sent to Srinivas. If the Modi government cannot give people the needed relief, you cannot stop Congressmen who are serving people," he said.

