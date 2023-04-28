Delhi police register 2 FIRs against WFI Chief

Delhi police register 2 FIRs against WFI Chief Brij Bhushan

The Delhi Police had told the Supreme Court earlier in the day that an FIR would be filed against the WFI chief

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 28 2023, 22:36 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2023, 22:36 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi Police registered 2 FIRs over sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, on Friday, officials said. One FIR against WFI chief registered under POCSO Act, IPC, second pertains to outraging modesty, say officials

“We have decided to register FIR, we will register it today. Nothing else survives in the matter," Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Delhi Police, had submitted before a bench led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud earlier in the day.

Read | Wrestlers protests: A costly fight for justice behind the scenes at Jantar Mantar

The wrestlers had restarted their agitation against the WFI chief and after the Supreme Court hearing noted that the FIR against Bhushan was only the first step towards victory. 

More to follow...

(With PTI inputs)

