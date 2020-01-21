Delhi polls: Cong releases 3rd list of five candidates

The Congress on Tuesday released its third list of five candidates for the February 8 Delhi assembly elections, fielding former Rajya Sabha member Parvez Hashmi from the Okhla constituency.

Former Congress MLA Mukesh Sharma is the party's nominee from the Vikaspuri seat.

The party has fielded Mohinder Chaudhary from the Mehrauli assembly seat, Parveen Rana from Bijwasan and Jai Prakash Panwar from the Madipur (SC) seat.

The Congress has announced names of 66 candidates so far for the election to the 70-member Delhi assembly and it is likely to leave four seats for its ally RJD.