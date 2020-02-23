Delhi PWD orders door-to-door survey of govt flats to find out illegal occupants

Cracking the whip on illegal occupants of government flats, the Delhi PWD has ordered a door-to-door survey of all the housing units and asked senior officials to submit a report by February 24.

The Public Works Department of the Delhi government has recently communicated to its senior officials concerned, including executive engineers and assistant engineers, to carry out the survey of government-owned flats in their respective jurisdiction.

The move comes days after the Delhi High Court rebuked the Housing Ministry for permitting over 550 accommodation units to be illegally occupied by retired officials and ordered the Centre to get them vacated within two weeks.

In its written communication dated February 19, the PWD said the high court passed a judgment on February 5 and issued a notice to the government to provide the details of all officials who are illegally occupying government accommodation even after retirement.

"All executive engineers, assistant engineers and junior engineers are directed to carry out a door-to-door survey of all housing units under their jurisdiction and furnish a consolidated report by February 24," the PWD said.