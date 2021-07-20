Delhi records 44 Covid-19 cases, five deaths

Delhi records 44 Covid-19 cases, five deaths

The city had recorded 36 coronavirus cases on Monday, its lowest single-day rise in over a year

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 20 2021, 16:13 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2021, 16:24 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI file photo

The national capital recorded five Covid-19 fatalities and 44 fresh cases of the infection at a positivity rate of 0.07 per cent on Tuesday, according to a bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The city had recorded 36 coronavirus cases on Monday, its lowest single-day rise in over a year, as the positivity rate stood at 0.06 per cent.

Thirty-seven more patients have recovered from the infection in the national capital, the bulletin showed.

As total of 14,10,005 people have either recovered, been discharged or have migrated out of the city so far. The case fatality rate stands at 1.74 per cent, it added.

With the new cases and fatalities, the city's death toll climbs to 25,035, while the cumulative case tally reaches 14,35,609.

The number of active cases stands at 569, while that of containment zones is 406. A total of 63,019 Covid-19 tests were conducted on Monday, the bulletin said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Delhi
Coronavirus
Covid-19

Related videos

What's Brewing

China's Qingdao suffers worst algae infestation

China's Qingdao suffers worst algae infestation

Pa Ranjith tells realistic stories: Arya

Pa Ranjith tells realistic stories: Arya

This animal releases emissions equal to 10 lakh cars

This animal releases emissions equal to 10 lakh cars

Covid recovery to drive emissions to all-time high: IEA

Covid recovery to drive emissions to all-time high: IEA

Olympic Village Covid bubble already 'broken': Expert

Olympic Village Covid bubble already 'broken': Expert

China's elephants seek room to roam as habitats shrink

China's elephants seek room to roam as habitats shrink

Only chicken for Eid in rebel-besieged Yemen town

Only chicken for Eid in rebel-besieged Yemen town

Not really nervous: Bezos buckles up for space flight

Not really nervous: Bezos buckles up for space flight

DH Toon | When will govt listen to common man's SOS?

DH Toon | When will govt listen to common man's SOS?

Collision course: F1's most heated rivalries

Collision course: F1's most heated rivalries

 