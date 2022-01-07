Delhi weekend curfew: What's allowed and what's not

As the weekend curfew in Delhi will kick in tonight from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday to curb further spread of Covid-19, let us have a look at what will remain shut and what will function as usual, to prepare well: People can step out only in cases of an emergency as shops, malls and markets will be closed and only shops selling essential goods will be allowed to open.

While a majority of businesses and shops will remain closed, Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has also said that several people will be exempted like:-- Healthcare workers -- Government officials involved in essential and emergency services, such as those working in the health department, police, fire department, public transport etc-- Judges and all Judicial officers I officials /staff members of all courts in Delhi as well as Advocates/Legal Counsels, connected with the case hearing on production of valid I card / Service ID Card / Photo Entry Passes / Permission Letters Issued by the court administration.

Staff in offices of diplomats of various countries as well as persons holding any Constitutional post on production of valid I card-- Persons going out for Covid-19 testing or vaccination, on production of valid ID card.

Besides, pregnant women and patients in need of medical services, along with an attendant, if they produce a doctor's prescription, people coming from/going to airports/railway stations/lSBTs allowed to travel on production of valid ticket.

Electronic and print media on production of valid ID card.-- Students appearing in examinations on production of valid admit card.-- Food delivery services like Swiggy and Zomato-- Those attending weddings on production of soft or hard copy of wedding card. It should be noted that there is a cap of 20 people only at a marriage function. As per the DDMA order, during the weekdays, DTC buses and Delhi Metro will be allowed to function at their full seating capacity and there will be no restrictions on the movement of goods during the nighttime.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: