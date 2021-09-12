Delhi's minimum temperature a notch below normal, moderate rain likely during the day

Delhi temp below normal, moderate rain likely today

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 31 degrees Celsius

  Sep 12 2021
Women walk in rain, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

The national capital Sunday recorded a minimum temperature of 23.4 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season's average, the India Meteorological Department said.

The relative humidity was recorded at 94 per cent in the morning, it said.

The weatherman predicted a generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain thundershowers during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 31 degrees Celsius.

With record rains on Saturday, the air quality index remained in the "satisfactory" category at 54 at 8.05 am, according to the real-time data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ''good'', 51 and 100 ''satisfactory'', 101 and 200 ''moderate'', 201 and 300 ''poor'', 301 and 400 ''very poor'', and 401 and 500 ''severe''. 

