Delhi's traffic woes continue amid farmers' protest

Delhi's traffic woes continue amid farmers' protest

The closure of borders has also resulted in heavy traffic on other alternate routes between Delhi and Haryana

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 01 2020, 15:39 ist
  • updated: Dec 01 2020, 15:39 ist
Farmers walk near a police road block stopping them from marching to New Delhi to protest against the central government's recent agricultural reforms at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh state border in Ghazipur. Credit: AFP Photo

Serpentine queues of vehicles clogged the roads in parts of the national capital on Tuesday as the Delhi Police kept the Singhu and Tikri borders with Haryana closed for traffic and heightened checking at other places in view of the ongoing farmers' protest.

The closure of borders has also resulted in heavy traffic on other alternate routes between Delhi and Haryana.

"Singhu Border is still closed from both sides. Please take alternate route. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba Chowk & GTK road. Traffic is very very heavy. Please avoid outer ring road from Signature Bridge to Rohini & vice versa, GTK road, NH 44 & Singhu border," the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

"Tikri border is closed for any Traffic Movement. Badusarai and Jhatikara borders are open only for two wheeler traffic. Available open Borders to Haryana are Jharoda, Dhansa, Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera," it said in another tweet.

More protesters converged near the borders of the national capital as the stir by farmers against the agri laws appeared to intensify, prompting the Delhi Police to enhance security and place concrete barriers at all entry points from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

The farmers, who on Sunday had announced that they would block five points of entry into Delhi in coming days while rejecting the Centre's offer to hold talks once they move to the Burari ground, said they have come for a decisive battle and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to listen to their "mann ki baat".

Peaceful protests were underway at both the Singhu and Tikri borders, where farmers had gathered from Punjab and Haryana, for the sixth day.

The numbers of farmers at the Ghazipur border swelled, with more joining them from Uttar Pradesh. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

traffic
Delhi Chalo
Protests
Delhi
farmers

What's Brewing

Lonely no more: Kaavan the elephant makes new friend

Lonely no more: Kaavan the elephant makes new friend

'India saw largest drop in malaria cases in 2000-2019'

'India saw largest drop in malaria cases in 2000-2019'

This MNC will try a four-day work week

This MNC will try a four-day work week

'Pandemic' chosen as word of the year for 2020

'Pandemic' chosen as word of the year for 2020

Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon at 12-year high

Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon at 12-year high

The Lead: Nanda Gopal on his latest film 'Arishadvarga'

The Lead: Nanda Gopal on his latest film 'Arishadvarga'

 