Disappointed with Maoism, Naxal couple lays down arms

They hailed the state government's surrender and rehabilitation policy to get such ultras back into the mainstream

PTI
PTI, Sukma,
  • Jun 10 2023, 22:36 ist
  • updated: Jun 10 2023, 22:40 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

A Naxalite couple carrying cash rewards of Rs 3 lakh each on their heads surrendered in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh on Saturday, a police official said. Sodhi Joga (23) and his wife Veko Kosi (22), who were active as members of the zonal technical team of the outlawed outfit, turned themselves in before police and CRPF officials, Sukma Additional Superintendent of Police Gaurav Mandal said.

They cited disappointment with the Maoist ideology and hailed the state government's surrender and rehabilitation policy to get such ultras back into the mainstream, he said.

The range field team of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Sukma played an instrumental role in the surrender of Joga and Kosi, who were active in Maad area of Narayanpur, the additional SP said.

"Joga was inducted into the outlawed outfit in 2015 and was allegedly involved in an attack in 2017 in Akabeda area of Narayanpur on a police camp which was being set up. He was also involved in an incident of firing on a police team last year in Gamdi area of Narayanpur," the official said.

India News
Chhattisgarh
Naxalite

