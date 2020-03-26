Don't force us to call military: Maharashtra govt warns

As attacks on police and hospital staff were reported in the state, the Maharashtra government on Thursday warned that a situation must not be created for which the government should seek military help like that in the case of the United States.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said that the lockdown norms and procedures need to be followed by the public.

Pawar, who holds the Finance and Planning portfolios in the Uddhav Thackeray government, said that people on the wrong side of the law will be punished as per provisions of the laws.

"Both, police and citizens should exercise self restrain and self discipline," he said.

"In America, the Army has been called in to implement the lockdown...It is our responsibility to ensure we don't reach such a situation," said Pawar, who does not mince words.