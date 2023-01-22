Drone carrying heroin shot down near India-Pakistan border in Amritsar, 2 held

In a joint operation by Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police, a drone carrying drugs was shot down near the India-Pakistan international border in Amritsar on Sunday, officials said.
The unmanned aerial vehicle carrying five kg of heroin was shot down in Kakkar village, Punjab Police said.
"In a major breakthrough, Amritsar police, in a joint operation with BSF, have recovered a 6 wing drone after firing and bringing it down & seized 5 Kg heroin from village Kakkar, which is 2 Km from International border with Pakistan,” Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said in a tweet.
He said two people have also been arrested. A total of 12 rounds from an AK-47 were fired towards the direction of the drone.
“The drone found is assembled, with parts manufactured in the USA and China,” the DCP said.
