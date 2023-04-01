Dubai-bound FedEx aircraft hit by bird, emergency landing at Delhi airport

Authorities at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport declared an emergency on Saturday after a Dubai-bound FedEx aircraft suffered a bird hit soon after take off.

Officials said that the step was taken so that the aircraft could land and technicians could check the plane for any technical glitches before fly-clearance.

The flight landed safely and a proper inspection was carried out.

Bird-hit incidents are not uncommon, but they pose major technical challenges and can prove to be fatally dangerous.

In October last year, a Bengaluru-bound Akasa Air flight was diverted back to Mumbai due to a bird hit.