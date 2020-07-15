Dubey’s aide killed in ‘encounter’ was minor, says kin

A fresh controversy erupted in gangster Vikas Dubey’s ‘encounter’ case after it emerged that one of his associates gunned down by the police in a separate encounter was a ‘minor’.

Two alleged key aides of Vikas identified as Prabhat Mishra and Baua Dubey had been gunned down in an ‘encounter’ on July 10.

It later emerged that Prabhat alias Kartikey was a little over 16, according to his mark cards of high school examination, for which he had appeared in 2018.

The police, in the FIR lodged against Kartikey, had claimed that his age was 20. Kartikey’s family members claimed that he was ‘innocent’. “My brother (Kartikey) had no criminal history... he was innocent,” his sister said.

The police, however, claimed that Kartikey had tried to escape after snatching the pistol of a cop while he was being brought to Kanpur. On being asked to surrender, he opened fire. He was killed when the police fired in self-defence.

''It does not matter if a criminal is minor....he was part of the Vikas Dubey gang, which was involved in the killing of eight cops,'' said a senior police official here.

Samajwadi Party's IP Singh slammed the UP government over what he termed 'killing' a minor in a 'fake' encounter and demanded a thorough probe into the matter.

Vikas and five alleged members of his gang have so far been gunned down in different 'encounters' with the police after eight cops were ambushed at Bikaru village on July 3 by the gangster and his associates.