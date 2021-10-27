Early snowfall rekindles hope of tourism revival in Kashmir

While early snowfall in Kashmir this season resulted in huge losses to apple growers, it has brought cheers among adventure tour operators, who are readying to welcome tourists.

After the meteoric drop in tourist arrivals after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019 and then struck by consecutive Covid-19 lockdowns, the tourism industry in Kashmir is eagerly waiting for a revival. And early snowfall this season has rekindled hopes among the tour operators.

Shahid Rasool, owner of Gulmarg Ski School, says they have been preparing for the last one month to welcome ski and winter sports enthusiasts to Kashmir. “More than the expected number of bookings have already come for this winter which is a good sign for the business,” he said.

Rasool said that the first batch of ski enthusiasts will arrive in Gulmarg in mid-December when there will be enough snow on the slopes. “Most of the bookings are from different states of the country but we are also expecting international tourists as Covid-19 restrictions have eased,” he added.

In recent years, footfall of adventure tourism in Kashmir has increased. Even last year owing to a ban on international travel due to Covid, Gulmarg was housefull during winter as domestic tourists visiting Europe rushed to the winter tourist destination.



Ghulam Rasool Akhoon, president of Shikara union at Dal Lake says in recent days the flow of tourists has increased. “Despite the recent civilian killings, not many bookings were cancelled which is a good sign for tourism revival,” he said.

To augment the tourism sector, an iconic tourist festival is going on from October 23 to October 29 organised by the Department of Tourism.

Even Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was on a three-day visit to J&K, said Kashmir is all set to welcome tourists and urged people to visit the “beautiful part of India”.

