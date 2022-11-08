EC announces Khatauli assembly bypoll on December 5

EC announces Khatauli assembly bypoll on December 5

The seat fell vacant after the disqualification of BJP MLA Vikram Singh Saini

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Nov 08 2022, 15:45 ist
  • updated: Nov 08 2022, 15:49 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

The Election Commission on Tuesday announced that the bypolls to the Khatauli Assembly Constituency in Uttar Pradesh will be held on December 5 while the results will be out on December 8.

The seat fell vacant after the disqualification of BJP MLA Vikram Singh Saini. The Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Monday issued a notification declaring the Khatauli assembly seat as vacant.

The notification said that the seat would be considered vacant with effect from October 11, the day MP/MLA court, Muzaffarnagar, announced two-year imprisonment to Saini in the case.

The last date for filing nominations for the bypoll is November 17 while the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is November 21.

After the seat was declared vacant, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary wrote a letter to Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana, asking why Saini had not been disqualified after being awarded jail sentence while Rampur MLA Azam Khan was disqualified just two days after the court sentenced him.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Uttar Pradesh
Bypolls
BJP
India News

What's Brewing

Why Kherson matters so much to Russia and Ukraine

Why Kherson matters so much to Russia and Ukraine

Rohit Sharma: Hitman in hinterland

Rohit Sharma: Hitman in hinterland

Himachal Pradesh Elections: What is Old Pension Scheme?

Himachal Pradesh Elections: What is Old Pension Scheme?

How constant learning helps boost career

How constant learning helps boost career

DH Toon | EWS quota, a new instrument for netas

DH Toon | EWS quota, a new instrument for netas

Plastic ban is weakening

Plastic ban is weakening

Jimmy Kimmel to host 95th Academy Awards

Jimmy Kimmel to host 95th Academy Awards

 