EC reduced votes of Yadavs, Muslims on BJP's diktat: Akhilesh Yadav

EC reduced votes of Yadavs, Muslims on BJP's diktat: SP

Yadav said that the BJP government has made ration free as elections are approaching in some states

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 29 2022, 12:58 ist
  • updated: Sep 29 2022, 13:10 ist
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. Credit: PTI Photo

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav claimed that the Election Commission (EC) deliberately reduced the votes of Yadavs and Muslims by 20,000 in almost every Vidhan Sabha seat based on diktat of the BJP and its aides.

"A probe can be conducted. It will be found that the names of many people were removed," Yadav said.

Yadav said that the BJP government has made ration free as elections are approaching in some states. "They can make ration free but can't provide stretcher or ambulance to poor people in villages while they give huge benefits to big businessmen," he added. 

Akhilesh Yadav was on Thursday unanimously elected president of the Samajwadi Party for the third consecutive time, said the party's secretary general Ram Gopal Yadav.

Declaring the result of the election at the Samajwadi Party national convention at Ramabai Ambedkar stadium here, Ram Gopal Yadav said Akhilesh Yadav was the only candidate for the post.

Taking over from his father Mulayam Singh Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav became SP president for the first time at an emergency meeting of the party in January 2017 and for the second time at the party's national convention in Agra in October the same year. 

(With inputs from PTI)

