ED makes fresh arrest in Delhi excise policy PMLA case

ED makes fresh arrest in Delhi excise policy money laundering case

The ED, till now, has filed two charge sheets or prosecution complaints in this case and has arrested a total of eight people

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 09 2023, 16:40 ist
  • updated: Feb 09 2023, 16:40 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested advertising professional Rajesh Joshi in connection with its money laundering investigation into alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy, officials said Thursday.

Joshi was placed under arrest under the sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and his links with regard to the alleged diversion of 'kickbacks' for the Goa assembly polls of last year are under the scanner of the agency, they said.

The ED has alleged in a charge sheet submitted to the court that a part of the alleged Rs 100 crore "kickbacks" generated in the scrapped Delhi excise policy were "used" in the 2022 Goa assembly election campaign of the CM Arvind Kejriwal-led party.

The ED, till now, has filed two charge sheets or prosecution complaints in this case and has arrested a total of eight people, including Joshi.

The ED's money laundering stems from the CBI FIR. 

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and other excise officials of the government were named as accused in the CBI and the ED complaints.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Enforcement Directorate
Delhi
PMLA
Money Laundering

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Time to stop stepping out of house

DH Toon | Time to stop stepping out of house

Zelenskyy meets King Charles III in a sweatshirt

Zelenskyy meets King Charles III in a sweatshirt

Wish you were (not) here: Waters slammed for UN speech

Wish you were (not) here: Waters slammed for UN speech

Turf war among beggars turns violent in Indiranagar

Turf war among beggars turns violent in Indiranagar

Bengaluru-Mysuru highway bypasses livelihoods

Bengaluru-Mysuru highway bypasses livelihoods

 