ED stands for Eliminating Democracy: Congress slams BJP's 'third rate politics'

The ED on Monday conducted searches at multiple locations in Chhattisgarh, including Congress party leaders' premises in an alleged coal levy money laundering case

PTI
PTI, Raipur,
  • Feb 20 2023, 11:59 ist
  • updated: Feb 20 2023, 12:22 ist
Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and Pawan Khera address the media post the ED raids in Raipur. Credit: Twitter/@INCIndia

Congress on Monday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over "revenge politics" in Chhattisgarh as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at the premises linked to Congress leaders in the state.

"Now, ED stands for Eliminating Democracy. Between 2004 and 2014, the ED conducted 112 raids, while in the last eight years, 3,010 raids were conducted. Talking about political parties alone, 95 per cent of the raids were done only on Opposition leaders," Congress leader Pawan Khera said. 

Congress leaders termed the ED raids in Chhattisgarh as an example of 'third rate politics' by PM Modi. 

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel also hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party over searches conducted by the Enforcement Directorate, saying such acts will not weaken the morale of party leaders who are engaged in the preparation of the party's upcoming plenary session.

The ED on Monday conducted searches at multiple locations in Chhattisgarh, including Congress party leaders' premises, as part of an ongoing investigation in the alleged coal levy money laundering case, officials said. The raids come ahead of the three-day plenary session of the Congress from February 24 in the state capital Raipur.

Also Read | ED raids Congress leaders' premises in Chhattisgarh coal levy money laundering case

“Today the ED has raided the residence of many of my colleagues, including the treasurer of the Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee, the party's former vice-president and an MLA,” Baghel said in a tweet. “There is a plenary session of the Congress in Raipur after four days. Our spirits cannot be broken by stopping our colleagues engaged in preparations for the session through such acts. The BJP is disappointed with the success of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' and the truth of Adani being exposed. This raid is an attempt to divert attention. The country knows the truth. We will fight and win,” the CM added.

Also Read | ED arrests 4 in Chhattisgarh coal levy 'scam', money laundering case

According to officials, the searches are underway since early this morning at over a dozen locations, including those related to MLA Devendra Yadav in Bhilai (Durg district), Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee treasurer Ramgopal Agrawal, chairman of Chhattisgarh State Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board Sushil Sunny Agrawal and party's state spokesperson RP Singh in Raipur. The raids also covered the premises of some other ruling party leaders.

The officials said the ED is investigating those who have been the beneficiaries of the alleged coal levy scam perpetrated during the tenure of the current government. The ED investigation relates to "a massive scam in which illegal levy was being extorted for every tonne of coal transported in Chhattisgarh by a cartel involving senior bureaucrats, businessmen, politicians and middlemen", the agency has alleged. Nine persons, including state administrative service officer Saumya Chaurasia, Suryakant Tiwari, his uncle Laxmikant Tiwari, Chhattisgarh cadre IAS officer Sameer Vishnoi and another coal businessman Sunil Agrawal have been arrested by agency in the case so far.

(With inputs from PTI)

