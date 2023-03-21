Excise policy case: Court seeks ED’s reply on Manish Sisodia’s bail plea in money laundering case

A Delhi court on Tuesday sought the Enforcement Directorate's response on a bail plea of former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in a money laundering case arising out of the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

Special Judge MK Nagpal issued notice to the ED and sought its response by March 25.

On March 17, the court extended the ED custody of the AAP leader by five days till March 22.

The ED arrested Sisodia on March 9 in the Tihar Jail, where he was lodged in connection with a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case about alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy for 2021-22.

The CBI arrested Sisodia on February 26.