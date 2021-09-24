Expelled BSP leaders Lalji Verma, Ram Achal Rajbhar meet Akhilesh

Expelled BSP leaders Lalji Verma and Ram Achal Rajbhar met Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav here on Friday triggering speculations about their political future, but Yadav described it as a courtesy call.

Yadav posted a picture of their meeting on Twitter and wrote in Hindi, "Courtesy meeting with Shri Lalji Verma ji and Shri Ram Achal Rajbhar ji."

Also read: Akhilesh claims drastic 'fall' in UP's per capita income; data says otherwise

The meeting triggered speculations about what Verma and Rajbhar may do next. Uttar Pradesh goes to assembly polls early next year.

Verma was the BSP Legislature Party leader and Rajbhar a former president of the party's Uttar Pradesh unit when they were expelled from the party.

On June 3, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati had expelled them from the party on charges of anti-party activities during the recent panchayat elections.

After their expulsion, Verma and Rajbhar had said they were not aware of the reasons for their expulsion.

Check out latest DH videos here: