Expert panel constituted to implement Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand

An expert panel was constituted on Friday to implement the Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand.
The panel is headed by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said in a Facebook post.
"In accordance with a commitment made in our vision document at the time of the Uttarakhand Assembly polls, an expert committee headed by honourable retired Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai has been constituted, " Dhami said in the post.
