Expert panel constituted to implement UCC in U'khand

Expert panel constituted to implement Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand

The panel is headed by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai

PTI
PTI, Dehradun,
  • May 27 2022, 21:30 ist
  • updated: May 27 2022, 21:34 ist
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami. Credit: PTI Photo

An expert panel was constituted on Friday to implement the Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand.

The panel is headed by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said in a Facebook post.

"In accordance with a commitment made in our vision document at the time of the Uttarakhand Assembly polls, an expert committee headed by honourable retired Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai has been constituted, " Dhami said in the post.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Pushkar Singh Dhami
Uttarakhand
uniform civil code
India News

What's Brewing

Lalu Prasad's fans ride on buffalo to meet him

Lalu Prasad's fans ride on buffalo to meet him

After 35 years, Karunanidhi’s statue back on Anna Salai

After 35 years, Karunanidhi’s statue back on Anna Salai

Instagram India brings 1-minute music tracks for Reels

Instagram India brings 1-minute music tracks for Reels

South Kolhapur to ban all ‘widow’ customs

South Kolhapur to ban all ‘widow’ customs

Monsoon likely to reach Kerala in next 2-3 days: IMD

Monsoon likely to reach Kerala in next 2-3 days: IMD

Eco concerns rise as railways revives line to Madikeri

Eco concerns rise as railways revives line to Madikeri

Google's Imagen AI tool can produce photos from texts

Google's Imagen AI tool can produce photos from texts

 