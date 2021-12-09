Explosion in Delhi's Rohini court, proceedings suspended

A mysterious explosion was reported in Delhi's Rohini Court on Thursday morning, fire officials said.
As per initial reports, a laptop in the court exploded. Police, however, said they are investigating.
The fire officials said they received information about the explosion at 10.40 am, following which seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
Proceedings in the court have been suspended, officials said.
Further details are awaited.
