Explosion in Delhi's Rohini court, proceedings stopped

Explosion in Delhi's Rohini court, proceedings suspended

As per initial reports, a laptop in the court exploded

PTI
PTI,
  • Dec 09 2021, 10:45 ist
  • updated: Dec 09 2021, 11:50 ist
The fire officials said they received information about the explosion at 10.40 am. Credit: IANS Photo

 A mysterious explosion was reported in Delhi's Rohini Court on Thursday morning, fire officials said.

As per initial reports, a laptop in the court exploded. Police, however, said they are investigating.

The fire officials said they received information about the explosion at 10.40 am, following which seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Proceedings in the court have been suspended, officials said.

Further details are awaited. 

