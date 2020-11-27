Cops seek Delhi govt's nod to use 9 stadiums as jails

Farmers' protest: Delhi Police seeks AAP govt's nod to use 9 stadiums as temporary jails

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 27 2020, 12:03 ist
  • updated: Nov 27 2020, 12:03 ist

The Delhi Police have sought permission from the AAP government to use the city's nine stadiums as temporary jails due to the farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march, government sources said on Friday.

"In view of the farmers' march, the Delhi Police has asked the Delhi government for permission to use nine stadiums as temporary jails to keep the detained or arrested farmers," a source said.

For latest updates on Farmers' protest, click here

On Friday morning, the Delhi Police used tear gas at the Singhu Border to disperse protesting farmers who are heading towards the national capital as part of the march to protest the Centre's new farm laws.

There is a heavy police deployment of security personnel with sand-laden trucks and water cannons stationed, usage of barbed wire for fencing at the Singhu Border to prevent the protesters from entering the city.
Police said they will not allow the agitating farmers to enter Delhi.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Aam Aadmi Party
Delhi Police
New Delhi
farmers
Protests
Farm Bills

What's Brewing

Remembering Bruce Lee: A cultural icon

Remembering Bruce Lee: A cultural icon

Ishant Sharma ruled out of Australia Test series

Ishant Sharma ruled out of Australia Test series

DH Toon | RIP Maradona, 'the most human of Gods'

DH Toon | RIP Maradona, 'the most human of Gods'

Slow or a big spurt? How to grow a ferocious dinosaur

Slow or a big spurt? How to grow a ferocious dinosaur

 