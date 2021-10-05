Favourable conditions for start of monsoon withdrawal from NW India on Wednesday: IMD

Conditions remain favourable for the commencement of withdrawal of the Southwest Monsoon from some parts of northwest India from Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

This is the second-most delayed withdrawal of the Southwest Monsoon since 1960. In 2019, monsoon withdrawal from northwest India started on October 9, according to R K Jenamani, senior forecaster with the National Weather Forecasting Centre of the IMD.

The withdrawal of the Southwest Monsoon from northwest India usually begins from September 17.

"Conditions continue to remain favourable for commencement of withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon from some parts of Northwest India during next 24 hours," the IMD said in a statement on Tuesday.

The country received "normal" rainfall during the four-month Southwest Monsoon season from June to September.

All India monsoon rainfall from June 1 to September 30 has been 87 cm against the Long Period Average of 88 cm of 1961-2010 (99 percent of its LPA).

This is for the third consecutive year that the country has recorded rainfall in the normal or above normal category. Rainfall was above normal in 2019 and 2020.

The rainfall over the country as a whole was 110 per cent in June, 93 and 76 per cent in July and August respectively -- the months that bring the maximum rains. However, the shortfall of July and August was compensated in September which recorded rainfall 135 per cent of the LPA.

The Southwest Monsoon made its onset over Kerala on June 3, after a delay of two days. It rapidly covered central, west, east, northeast and south India by June 15.

It also covered many parts of north India, even Barmer and Jaisalmer, its last outposts, but the monsoon winds failed to reach Delhi, parts of Haryana and west Uttar Pradesh.

It then witnessed a lull. It finally covered Delhi, parts of Haryana and west Uttar Pradesh, on July 13, five days after its normal onset date, belying IMD's forecasts.

The Northeast Monsoon, which brings rainfall to southern states from October to December, is likely to be normal, according to the IMD.

