FIR against driver for crushing dog to death in Uttar Pradesh's Budaun

An FIR has been lodged against an unknown driver for allegedly crushing a stray dog to death in the Civil Lines police station area here, officials said.
A CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral.
Inspector in-charge of Civil Lines police station, Gaurav Kumar Vishnoi, said that on a complaint of People for Animals (PFA) district president Vikendra Sharma on Saturday, a case was registered against an unknown driver.
The FIR has been lodged under sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and the Motor Vehicles Act, Vishnoi said.
According to PFA's Sharma, on Friday morning in Pragati Vihar Colony Road located on Malgodam Road, a speeding car ran over a female dog sleeping on the roadside and the animal died shortly later.
Sharma said that the entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed in a house and he gave the footage to the police along with the complaint after which the postmortem was also done.
The registration number plate of the car is also seen in the CCTV footage, he said.
In November last year, a police complaint was made against a youth for drowning a rat here in Sadar Kotwali area. Later, the police registered an FIR against accused Manoj Kumar under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and section 429 (killing any living animal) of the Indian Penal Code and granted him bail from the police station itself.
