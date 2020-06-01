Fire breaks out at two commercial properties in Noida

PTI
PTI, Noida (Uttar Pradesh),
  • Jun 01 2020, 10:47 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2020, 10:48 ist

Fire broke out at two commercial properties in different areas of Noida early on Monday, officials said.

Around 2 am, a fire was reported at a mattress-manufacturing firm's four-storey building in Phase 3 area of the city, a police official said.

“Fire in the lower half of the building has been contained, while fire-fighting is underway in the upper half of the building. Fire tenders are at work,” the official told PTI around 9:45 am.

The other incident was reported around 2.30 am from a sanitiser-making company's office in Phase 2 area of the city, another police official said.

“The fire was caused by a short circuit,” the official said.

Fire tenders were at work at the site and the blaze has “almost been doused”, the official added.

Further details were awaited in both the cases. 

Fire Accident
Uttar Pradesh
Noida

