Fire breaks out in Delhi, 35 dead

Over 50 people were rescued in Delhi after a fire broke out in the wee hours of Sunday, but reports suggest that several are feared dead

PTI
PTI,
  • Dec 08 2019, 09:15am ist
  • updated: Dec 08 2019, 10:10am ist
Representative image (Pixabay Photo)

At least 35 people were killed after a massive fire broke out in a factory in Anaj Mandi area on Rani Jhansi Road here on Sunday morning, police said.

A call about the fire was received at 5:22 AM following which 30 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Over 50 people were inside the factory operating from a residential area when the blaze broke out, they said.

Police said 35 people were killed in the fire.

Many people trapped inside were rescued and rushed to RML Hospital and Hindu Rao Hospital, fire officials said. 

News of fire tragic. Rescue operations going on, firemen doing their best, says CM Arvind Kejriwal on Delhi fire.

More to follow

 

 

