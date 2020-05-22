Fire breaks out in slum area in West Delhi

Fire breaks out in slum area in West Delhi, over 200 shanties gutted

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 22 2020, 11:20 ist
  • updated: May 22 2020, 11:20 ist
Representative image. (iStock photo)

A fire broke out in a slum area in West Delhi's Kirti Nagar and over 200 shanties were gutted in the blaze, officials said on Friday.

A call about the blaze at the China Bhati area behind Kirti Nagar police station was received around 11.20 pm Thursday, following which thirty fire tenders were rushed to the place, Delhi Fire Service officials said.

The fire was brought under control by 2.55 am, they added

Over 200 shanties were gutted in the blaze but no casualty was reported, the officials said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Delhi
slums

What's Brewing

COVID-19: Migrant children battle heat, hunge

COVID-19: Migrant children battle heat, hunge

'India must lower tariffs to lure firms leaving China'

'India must lower tariffs to lure firms leaving China'

Delhi reports 500+ cases for third consecutive day

Delhi reports 500+ cases for third consecutive day

73% with disabilities face severe challenge in lockdown

73% with disabilities face severe challenge in lockdown

Bengal reeling with devastation as Amphan hits state

Bengal reeling with devastation as Amphan hits state

Is militancy making a comeback to Srinagar?

Is militancy making a comeback to Srinagar?

 