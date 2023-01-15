Fire in building near Mundka metro station in outer Delhi; no casualties

A fire broke out in a building near the Mundka metro station in outer Delhi on Sunday, Delhi Fire Services officials said.
No injuries were reported, they added.
According to Delhi Fire Services, a call about the blaze was received around 4:45 pm, following which six fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
It is the same building where a fire broke out last year, claiming the lives of 27 people, a senior official said.
Efforts are being made to douse the fire and ascertain the cause of it, he added.
