First woman IPS officer from Himachal awarded President's Police Medal

Woman IPS officer from Himachal awarded Prez's Medal

Trivedi is currently posted as additional director general of police in Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau

PTI
PTI, Shimla,
  • Jan 26 2023, 13:05 ist
  • updated: Jan 26 2023, 13:05 ist
IPS officer Satwant Atwal Trivedi. Credit: State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau Himachal Pradesh website

The first woman IPS officer from Himachal Pradesh, Satwant Atwal Trivedi, has been awarded the President's Police Medal for distinguished service, according to an official statement.

Trivedi, a 1996-batch officer, is currently posted as the additional director general of police (ADGP) in the Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau.

She also holds the distinction of being the first woman IPS officer in the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Border Security Force (BSF) and is known for raising her voice on issues related to women in uniform.

According to the statement issued on Wednesday, the Police Medal for Meritorious Service has been awarded to four personnel -- Deputy Superintendent of Police Rahul Sharma, Assistant Commandant Jitender Singh, Sub-inspector Inder Dutt and Head Constable Susheel Kumar.

Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu has congratulated all the awardees.

