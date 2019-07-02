For this BJP MLA scribes are 'brokers' & docs 'demons'

Close on the heels of alleged locking of the scribes inside the Emergency ward of Moradabad district hospital during Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's visit, a BJP legislator termed the journalists as "brokers".

Infamous for his controversial remarks, BJP MLA Surendra Singh said that the journalists these days don't focus on reporting positive things.

"They (scribes) always want negative news... What kind of message do they want to give to the society?" he added.

"Journalists of print and electronic media have turned into brokers and operate in the police stations and tehsil (town areas) offices," the lawmaker said.

Singh, who was an MLA from Bairia in state's Ballia district, also likened the doctors to "demons", who extort money from patients.

"The doctors have become professional demons... They try to extort money from the patients... They have no concern for the poor patients... I shall pray to God to show them the right path," he remarked.

Incidentally, the MLA made these remarks while speaking at a function in Ballia on the occasion of Doctors' Day on Monday.

Various media and doctors' organisations have strongly condemned the MLA's remarks.

This is not the first time Singh has made controversial remarks. Earlier too, he hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Singh had said that even Lord Rama could not prevent incidents of rape.

He had also said that BSP supremo Mayawati had her facials done everyday. Singh suggested that Hindu couples should have five children.