Religious conversion: 3 Muslim men wrongly framed in UP

'Forcible religious conversion' of woman: UP police says 3 Muslim men wrongly framed in case

The case against the three Muslim men was registered on January 1

PTI
PTI, Bareilly ,
  • Jan 03 2021, 15:59 ist
  • updated: Jan 03 2021, 16:00 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Getty Images

Two days after a case was lodged against three Muslim men for the alleged forcible religious conversion of a 24-year-old woman in this Uttar Pradesh district, police on Sunday said they were incorrectly framed.

"On September 9, 2020, she left home along with a man named Abrar. Subsequently, a complaint of abduction was lodged at the Fareedpur police station. The woman stayed with Abrar in Delhi's Tughlaqabad for around 15 days and then returned home," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Bareilly Rohit Singh Sajwan told PTI.

The case against the three Muslim men was registered on January 1.

"According to the complainant, on December 1 last year, when the girl was returning home in Fareedpur, Abrar, along with his cousins Maisur and Irshad, tried to forcibly convert her religion for 'nikaah'. But the police have found that the accused were not at the spot on that day. According to the evidence collected by the police, the allegations levelled against the three men by the woman and her maternal uncle were wrong and the matter will be dismissed in accordance with provisions of law," the SSP said.

He, however, added that the charge against Abrar of issuing threats to the woman at her in-laws' place is being looked into.

"On December 11, the maternal uncle of the woman got her married in the Aonla area of the district. Abrar went to the woman's in-laws' place and told her to come to Fareedpur soon or else, she will face difficulties. This is being examined and if the allegation is found to be true, action will be initiated against Abrar," the SSP said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Love jihad
Uttar Pradesh
UP Police
Religious conversion

What's Brewing

400 mn km in 163 days, China space probe heads for Mars

400 mn km in 163 days, China space probe heads for Mars

131 films to be screened at 26th Kolkata film festival

131 films to be screened at 26th Kolkata film festival

Did you know Aurangabad was called Khadki, Fatehnagar?

Did you know Aurangabad was called Khadki, Fatehnagar?

A continent where the dead are not counted

A continent where the dead are not counted

The good, the bad & the inadequate

The good, the bad & the inadequate

Covid-19 has set back SDG 2030 ambitions

Covid-19 has set back SDG 2030 ambitions

How I met the spy who went out into the cold

How I met the spy who went out into the cold

A new strain of drug-resistant malaria hits Africa

A new strain of drug-resistant malaria hits Africa

 